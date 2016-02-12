Anna Sklar, Author of Brown Acres, the complex history of the Los Angeles sewer system will present a lecture on When Water Wasn’t the Issue in Los Angeles: 1880-2015 as part of the Los Angeles City Historical Society’s (LACHS) Annual Marie Northrop Lecture Series. The series, now celebrating its 24th Season, are co-sponsored by the LACHSC and the History Department of the Richard J. Riordan Central Library.

The lecture will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2016 at the Mark Taper Auditorium, located on the first floor of the Central Library, 640 W. 5th Street, Los Angeles beginning at 2 p.m. Admittance is free and open to the public. The library garage is located on the east side of Flower Street, just south of 5th Street. Flower Street is one-way, south. Parking is $1 after 1 p.m. with a library card.