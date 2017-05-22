Volunteer Opportunity for Modernist Architecture Enthusiasts

From the comfort of your laptop, car, or both, be a volunteer USModernist field research agent in Los Angeles. Research Modernist houses online and/or in your car to solve the missing pieces of USModernist, the largest open digital archive for Modernist houses in the world. We’re looking to complete our archives on Los Angeles-based architects Gregory Ain, Craig Ellwood, Raphael Soriano, Richard Neutra, John Lautner, Quincy Jones, and more all found here.

Field research agents volunteer about two hours a week, or about four hours every other week. This can be as simple as taking an afternoon to drive around, or a few hours at night to surf the web. Warning: hunting for and researching Modernist houses is seriously addictive, if you’re really into architecture. You’ll work with our chief of research, Catherine Cramer.

Do you have the passion, curiousity, and available time? Send an email with your name, phone number, address, and which architects you’re most interested in. Thanks!

http://www.ncmodernist.org/volunteer.htm



