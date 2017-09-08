US Modernist: Volunteers Needed in L.A.

Do you drive around looking for Modernist houses? Then you’re going to love working as a volunteer USModernist field research agent, finding and photographing La-area houses online and/or in your car for the award-winning nonprofit preservation site USModernist, the largest open digital archive for Modernist houses in the world. We’re looking to complete archives on Los Angeles-based architects Gregory Ain, Craig Ellwood, Raphael Soriano, Richard Neutra, John Lautner, Quincy Jones, and more all found here. Field research agents volunteer 3-4 hours every other week. This can be as simple as taking an afternoon to drive around, or a few hours at night to surf the web. Warning: hunting for and researching Modernist houses is seriously addictive, as anyone seriously reading this already knows! Do you have the passion, curiosity, and – be honest – available time? Send an email with your name, phone number, address, and architects you’re most interested in. You’ll have a short interview scheduled within a week. Thanks!