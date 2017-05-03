Old Mediterranean Mansion on Mayberry Street Back in the News

The Villa Palombo-Togneri, a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument is available for sale for the first time in 8 years having undergone a restoration in the ensuing years. Michael Togneri an immigrant from the small town of Coreglia Anteiminelli near Lucca, Italy purchased the home in the 1940s.

Togneri came to the U.S. during the massive migration brought about the worldwide Great Depression. Arriving at Ellis Island, he moved on to Chicago, but found the weather depressing. Hearing that the Southern California climate would remind him of his home in Italy, he arrived in Los Angeles at the age of 21. He found employment washing window in the high-rises of downtown Los Angeles. The dangerous work fetched him the princely sum of 10 cents per window. Within a few short years the resourceful immigrant had his own business was able to send for his wife, Marina, who had remained behind in Italy, and their first child, Bianca, who was now seven years old.

The purchase of the house on Mayberry Street symbolized Togneri’s achievement in realizing the ‘American Dream’ of owning his own home, similar to the style he remembered from his youth in Italy, with room to grow grapes and make fine wine. His family grew to include two sons and three daughters. He worked well into his ’70s and retired, enjoying cooking, gardening, tending to his fruit and olive trees (some of which still remain on the property). A huge wooden wine vat remains in the underground basement.

The 5-bedroom, 3-bath villa which was in the Togneri family for more than 60 years, is back on the market (May 2017) priced at $1,895,000 and described as “Impeccable craftsmanship and the supreme elegance of Italian-style decor reign over this Mills Act-protected home, which has been lovingly restored by the current owners. Boasting hand-painted murals, elaborate crown moldings,

Juliet balconies and Art Deco chandeliers draping from coved ceilings, this stunning home is a sight to behold. Free-flowing interior passages connect the formal living rooms and kitchen on the main level while a central balustered staircase leads to the second level bedrooms and a sun-splashed terrace overlooking the landscaped grounds-a re-imagined outdoor retreat graced by rose bushes, a vegetable garden and canopied seating area.

A loft-style basement comprising a kitchen, media room, library and two garage bays extends the living space and entertaining potential of this grand property which bares the distinction of being Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument 917.”

The Villa Palombo-Togneri is located at 2508 Mayberry Street in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.