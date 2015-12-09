Mayor Eric Garcetti lists his Echo Park Home for Sale for $1.65M

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has put his Echo Park area home on the market, listed for sale for $1,650,000. Garcetti lived in the house during his term on the Los Angeles City Council, representing District 13. The house, which he shared with his wife, Amy Wakeland has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, and is described in the listing as “The Garcetti/Wakeland residence. C. 1953. Daniel L. Dworsky, AIA. Recently featured in the Wall Street Journal and on the cover of Dwell. Sited on almost half an acre of land, this 3 bedroom/2 Bathroom Echo Park Hills Post and Beam home was renovated and expanded by Architect Elissa Scarfano to emphasize its modernist characteristics while making it more comfortable for current living utilizing sustainable materials and greater energy efficiency. PRIVACY, an open flexible floor plan, floor to ceiling windows, myriad Indoor/outdoor living spaces, solar panels, sweeping city and canyon views. Great room with double sided fireplace, Cook’s kitchen, First floor bedroom offers ensuite living area, Master and 2nd bedroom upstairs. With its terraced organic vegetable garden, citrus orchard and easy access to Elysian Park, this rare offering is ideal for hikers, outdoor enthusiasts and gardeners, a calm and peaceful retreat in the heart of LA”.

The Garcetti-Wakeland Residence is located at 2120 Avon Street.