Ma Residence, Norman Millar 2016. A 1924 Silver Lake home re-imagined through a contemporary design that honors its elegant ‘bones.’ The Ma residence designed by Norman Millar, former ASCA President and Dean of the School of Architecture at Woodbury University, who passed away in 2016. The house, completed shortly after his untimely death, was his final completed project. The result of 5-plus year conversation Between owner and architect while both served on the Artist Advisory Group of the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, the renovation takes the footprint of the original Spanish-style house, re-conceptualizes and maximizes its hill-side lot, taking advantage of natural light and air circulation, as well as location and landscape to facilitate a Californian indoor and outdoor lifestyle. The upstairs area features an open-plan living area with kitchen and dining area that incorporate the original pentagonal breakfast nook where cooking and dining flow seamlessly into each other. The bi-fold La Cantina glass door opens up completely and creates an indoor/outdoor entertaining experience. The two bedrooms and bathroom upstairs are secluded from public view, and the kitchen and bathroom feature custom concrete counters and cabinetry built around high-end fixtures and appliances. The downstairs is a completely modern space with cast concrete floors and wood paneling creating warm tones and a more intimate ambiance. Sliding doors open to the secluded backyard in both the master bedroom and living room. The master bathroom also features custom counters and vanity, as well as a glass-walled, open standing shower with dual function heads. The property is landscaped exclusively with drought-tolerant native plants, including a spectacular Arctostaphylos (Manzanita) reputed to be one of the largest known specimen. An organic yet secure woven steel fence provides even more privacy on this private hill-side neighborhood, within walking distance from the hustle and bustle of ‘hip’ Sunset Junction. The property, with views of the Silver Lake hills, Hollywood, Griffith Park Observatory and the Hollywood sign, has a high livability factor that combines the best of urban living with the tranquility of nature.

The 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in 1146 sq. ft. is currently (May 2017) on the market listed for sale for $1.095,000. Located at 1415 Murray Drive in the Silver Lake district of Los Angeles, California.

