Luis López for California State Assembly 51st District

The runoff election for California’s 51st Assembly District takes place tomorrow December 5, 2017, pitting fellow Democrats Wendy Carrillo and Luis López to fill Jimmy Gomez’s former seat. I had the pleasure of serving on the first Silver Lake Neighborhood Council(2003-2005) with Luis as Vice Chair to Luis as Co-Chair. I learned to appreciate his leadership, common sense, grass-roots organizing and consensus- building skills during that time, and am proud to enthusiastically support him for higher office. If you know of anyone living in the 51st Assembly District (which spans from Echo Park to East Los Angeles) please encourage them to get out the vote for Luis! -Michael Locke, Editor