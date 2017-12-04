The runoff election for California’s 51st Assembly District takes place tomorrow December 5, 2017, pitting fellow Democrats Wendy Carrillo and Luis López to fill Jimmy Gomez’s former seat. I had the pleasure of serving on the first Silver Lake Neighborhood Council(2003-2005) with Luis as Vice Chair to Luis as Co-Chair. I learned to appreciate his leadership, common sense, grass-roots organizing and consensus- building skills during that time, and am proud to enthusiastically support him for higher office. If you know of anyone living in the 51st Assembly District (which spans from Echo Park to East Los Angeles) please encourage them to get out the vote for Luis! -Michael Locke, Editor
Recent Posts
- Luis López for California State Assembly 51st District
- 1850 Lucile Avenue, Gustavo Gubel 2017
- Johnson-Sineath House, Stephen Alan Siskind 1959
- Frank Alderman Garbutt & the Mansion on Hathaway Hill
- Cal State LA faculty member from Silver Lake collaborates with national team to prevent sexual harassment
Upcoming Events
- 9:30 am – 5:30 pm, November 17, 2017 – The Silver Lake Branch Library Big November Book Sale!!!
- 9:30 am – 4:30 pm, November 18, 2017 – The Silver Lake Branch Library Big November Book Sale!!!
Tags
"Who's Who" 1928 1938 1939 1940 1951 1957 1959 1960 1983 2006 Architect Architects Barbara Bestor Barton Choy Craftsman Dion Neutra Gregory Ain Gustavo Gubel Harwell Hamilton Harris Leonardo Chalupowicz Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument Mack Sennett Michael Locke Moreno Highlands Primrose Hill R.M. Schindler Raphael Soriano Richard Neutra Rudolph Schindler Silver Lake Silver Lake Architecture Silver Lake Chronicles: Exploring an Urban Oasis in Los Angeles Silver Lake History Silver Lake Modern Silver Lake Neighborhood Council Southern California Institute of Architecture Spanish Colonial Revival Stephen Alan Siskind Streamline Moderne The Silver Lake News Treasures of Los Angeles Architecture University of Southern California Who's Who in Silver Lake William Kesling