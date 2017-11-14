Johnson-Sineath House, Stephen Alan Siskind 1959

Architect Stephen Alan Siskind designed the contemporary style home for N.R. Johnson and W.W. Sineath in 1959. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in 2033 sq. ft. is currently (November 2017) on the market listed for sale for $1,795,00 and described in the listing as “Silver Lake modernism at its best is on full display at this 1960 home designed by architect Stephen Alan Siskind. One of four homes built in a row on Fernwood by Siskind between 1959 and 1960, this mid-century modern will capture your imagination with post & beam ceilings, clerestory windows, a sunken living room with vintage fireplace, and walls of glass to feature the incredible views from every angle.

The living spaces are connected brilliantly through multiple levels as the dining area hovers over the living room which features 13 ft ceilings. A spacious and open kitchen has been upgraded with new countertops and flooring and newer appliances. A lofted den with sliding glass door gives great access to the backyard. One bedroom and bath is on the top level while the remaining two tandem bedrooms and second bath are on the bottom floor. Backyard area with patio and terraced landscaping and treehouse. New central HVAC, baltic Birch floors and 2-car carport. Ivanhoe school district. Located at 3108 Fernwood Avenue in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.