It’s Gone: Popular Casbah Café Closes its Doors Forever

Popular Casbah Café which has been operating in the Sunset Junction of Silver Lake for two decades closed its doors this week after landlords increased the lease by 140%, according to a report by Public Radio Station 89.3 KPCC. Co-owner Claudia O’Sullivan noted that the closing became necessary after her rent was raised from $5,000 to $12,000. O’Sullivan stated, “It’s an environment that has changed significantly since we began; Silver Lake has become, with its chains and expensive restaurants, a neighborhood where independent, quirky cafes like hers can no longer survive”. The café has been struggling to turn a profit since the arrival of new rivals like Intelligentsia Coffee and the tendency of customers to stay at tables for hours for the Wi-Fi”, she said.
