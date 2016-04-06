Griffith Park Adult Community Center Spring Faire is Saturday, April 16th

The Griffith Park Adult Community Center (GPACC) will hold its 8th Annual Spring Faire on Saturday, April, 16, 2016; the event is a community-wide celebration to which the public is invited and it’s FREE! The annual event features live entertainment, arts & crafts, a silent auction and raffle; baked goods, plants, pet adoptions on site, a kid’s corner, book sale and community resources booths.

The event is held at the GPACC, 3203 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, California, which is between the Los Angeles Breakfast Club and the Mulholland Fountain. The fun starts at 10:30 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m with plenty of free parking on the lot.