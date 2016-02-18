Dr. W. Curtis Brigham Residence, William Mellema 1930

Architect William Mellema designed the Spanish Colonial Revival style house for Dr. W. Curtis Brigham and his wife Margaret in 1930. Dr. Brigham was an orthopedic surgeon associated with Monte Sano Hospital, the first modern osteopathic hospital in Southern California, envisioned as the “perfect health recuperation resort”. The hospital, built in 1923 was located on a hillside at the corner of Glendale Avenue and Waverly Drive and closed down in the 1970s.

William Mellema was born in Friesland, a province in the northeast of the Netherlands in 1889. He obtained a Master of Science in Architecture degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1916. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects from 1946 until his death on June 7, 1970. He is buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California.

The 4-bedroom, 4-bath home in 3402 sq. ft. is currently (February 2016) on the market listed for sale for $2,150,000 and described in the listing as “An unexpected Spanish Colonial Revival compound has stood the test of time and appears much as it did when it first built over 85 years ago. Located on over a half acre lot, the house features authentic period details including graceful archways, gathering arcades, entertaining courtyards and red tile roof serving as sweet reminders of a bygone era”.

The Brigham House is located at 2727 Waverly Drive in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.