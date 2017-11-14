1850 Lucile Avenue, Gustavo Gubel 2017

Architect Gustavo Gubel designed the contemporary style house in 2017. The 3-bedroom, 3-bath home in 2908 sq. ft. is currently (November 2017) on the market listed for sale for $2,472,000 and described in the listing as “Oriented to deliver sweeping views, this home captures the vision of renowned architect Gustavo Gubel. Nestled in the hills of Silver Lake, this timeless, newly built residence combines a sleek, modern design with carefully selected natural materials.

This property makes a statement, with poured-in-place concrete walls, high ceilings and expansive douglas fir windows and doors. The chef’s kitchen features quartz counters and a seamless, 11 foot center island-the perfect gathering space. Appliances from Wolf, Subzero and Zaphier facilitate easy food preparation; floor-to-ceiling folding doors access a sunlit grassy area.

The master suite has a large walk-in closet, a deep soaking tub, and separate shower. Other features include integrated surround sound, a 2 zone HVAC system, extensive marble in the bathrooms, and an oversized 3 car garage. Set in the heart of Silver Lake, this home is sure to be a part of LA’s rich architectural heritage”

Please do not use this image in any media without my permission. © All rights reserved..